Two years after meeting, a Liverpool student is planning his first date with his American lover.

After meeting via a Game of Thrones group chat two years ago, a Liverpool student was finally allowed to meet his American lover.

Connor Wagner, 22, met his girlfriend, Kaelynn Corl, 20, from Cincinnati, Ohio, on Twitter, but the pandemic has prevented them from meeting.

However, the pair will be reunited when the US travel ban was lifted after more than 18 months.

After 18 months, the US travel prohibition on double-jabbed Britons will be repealed.

Foreign visitors are currently barred from entering the United States if they have spent the previous 14 days in the United Kingdom, the European Union, China, India, Iran, Brazil, or South Africa.

Foreign visitors will be allowed to enter from November if they show confirmation of vaccination and a negative test taken within the last three days, according to White House Covid-19 co-ordinator Jeff Zients.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the US chief medical adviser, has indicated that British travelers who have received the AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine will be granted entry into the US.

The lifting of the restriction, Connor said, “feels like a dream,” and the reality of finally meeting his love in person had not yet hit him.

“We have been waiting to see each other since March of last year,” Mr Wagner told PA. I’m overjoyed that the prohibition will be lifted in time for her 21st birthday and Christmas.

“We’ve seen 150 movies together, so on our first date, we’ll definitely go see a movie at the theater.” We’ll probably do a lot of celebratory stuff as well.”

He also stated that he was looking forward to meeting Ariel and Empire, his girlfriend’s horses, when he travels to the United States on November 20.

According to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, around 3.8 million British nationals visited the United States each year prior to the pandemic.

