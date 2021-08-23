Two-year-old girl goes missing after being swept away by floodwaters in Tennessee.

After record-breaking rainfall struck havoc in Tennessee, a two-year-old kid was swept away by floodwaters in Waverly on Saturday.

Hundreds of people have been reported missing as a result of the disaster, including Kellen Burrow Vaughn.

According to the Tennessean, the youngster was in the arms of his mother Brittney LeAnn McCord when he was carried away by the water.

Brittney struggled to cling on to a clothesline outside her flat while wrapping her son in her arms. As the floodwaters surged, she managed to keep her other four children safe. Brittney and the other kids made it out alive.

His stepfather, Kalaub Brian McCord, told the news source, “The last time I saw him was when we put him to bed.” When Kalaub “had a bad feeling and turned around” on his way to the Waverly emergency department for treatment of a sinus infection, he “got a bad feeling and turned around.”

Kalaub claimed that he had to fight for five hours to get home. He went on to say that no first responders ever got close to the scene. A boat driven by a bystander rescued him. Kalaub and others on the rescue boats were were able to pull a few individuals from the sea, including two elderly women.

He witnessed one of the first responder rescue boats being washed away and had to be recovered. “Those were the only vessels we’d seen out on the water. I was yelling for them to take my family away. They’re the reason everyone was saved in the first place. I wouldn’t have who I do have of my family if it weren’t for them,” he told Tennesseean as he sobbed over Vaughn.

According to Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, 21 individuals have perished as a result of the flash floods.

Meanwhile, Mayor Buddy Frazier of Waverly told WKRN that 42 individuals are still missing as search efforts continue until Sunday. The majority of the folks he spoke with said they were “taken off guard” by the downpour.

Waverly police and fire chief Grant Gillespie told CNN that the number of individuals affected by the floods was significant since the storm knocked off mobile coverage, leaving those who were stuck unable to call family.