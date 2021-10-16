Two women were sexually attacked by a trainee solicitor while sleeping at a party.

When Tom Hagyard assaulted an inebriated woman sleeping in the party host’s bed, he had just started working at one of the world’s top legal companies.

The sexual activity was consensual, according to the 29-year-old.

Hagyard had treated his parents and two sisters to a celebratory three-course lunch at a Michelin-starred restaurant earlier that night with his first pay check as a lawyer before heading to the £700,000 Fulham Road flat party location in west London.

Hagyard, of Fylde Road, Southport, was found guilty of two charges of sexual assault against the first woman and two counts of assault by penetration against the second woman.

On one count of raping the first victim, the jury was unable to make a decision.

“Nobody thought it was going to be anything other than a normal party for young people to get to know each other with drinking and dancing and having fun until your actions brought to an end how that night would be remembered,” Recorder Simon Russell Flint QC told Hagyard as he sentenced him to eight years in prison.

“The first victim had consumed a large amount of alcohol and was placed in bed; out of courtesy and concern for your comfort, you were also allowed to sleep in the bed.”

“You started touching her practically immediately.” When you started touching her sexually, she was sound asleep and did not kiss you or give you any encouragement.

“She had no idea what was going on, and she couldn’t figure out who it was.” You were a stranger to her, and she neither consented nor believed she consented to what you were doing.

“You went ahead and did what you wanted to this woman, and when you didn’t get the fulfillment you were hoping for, you went seeking for another victim.

“You entered the living room and found the second woman sleeping.”

She said this in her victim impact statement.