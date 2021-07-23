Two women have been charged with assaulting an airline crew and fellow passengers during a flight.

Prosecutors say two women from New York are facing charges after they reportedly assaulted a plane crew member and attacked fellow passengers on a flight from Texas to California earlier this year.

Kelly Pichardo, 31, of the Bronx, appeared virtually in federal court on Wednesday on accusations of interfering with a flight crew member and simple assault, according to a statement provided by the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona on the same day as the hearing.

Leeza Rodriguez, a 30-year-old Bronx woman, is due in court next week on the same accusations.

Pichardo and Rodriguez were both on board an American Airlines aircraft from Dallas to Los Angeles on Feb. 24 when they reportedly assaulted a crew member and interfered with their ability to execute their jobs, according to the attorney’s office.

According to the indictment, each of the women allegedly assaulted a passenger during the trip.

According to the statement, Pichardo and Rodriguez’s alleged behavior compelled the flight crew to make an unscheduled stop in Phoenix, Arizona.

“It is a violation of federal law to interfere with flight crew members in the execution of their responsibilities or to impede their capacity to perform those duties by violence or intimidation aboard an aircraft in the special aviation jurisdiction of the United States,” prosecutors said in a statement.

Interfering with a flight crew member can result in a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. A conviction for simple assault, on the other hand, has a maximum punishment of 6 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

A grand jury had already indicted Pichardo and Rodriguez on three counts relating to the February incident.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Phoenix Police Department.

Another plane passenger was duct-taped to her seat earlier this month for reportedly hitting flight attendants and attempted to open the jet’s door mid-flight.

The unidentified woman was placed on American Airlines’ “internal” no-fly list pending an inquiry into the incident, which occurred on July 6 on flight 1774 from Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, to Charlotte, North Carolina.