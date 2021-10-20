Two women have been barred from all Home Bargains locations in Liverpool.

If two ladies enter any Home Bargains store in Liverpool, they could be charged with criminal offenses.

Notices detailing Criminal Behaviour Orders against two women have been posted on the window of the Home Bargains store on Lord Street in Liverpool city centre.

Natalie Riley and Carole Heath are the women that have been identified.

Riley, who was born on November 10, 1981, and Heath, who was born on August 31, 1990, are not allowed to access any Home Bargain stores in Liverpool, according to the notices.

Riley is required to stay away from a section of north Liverpool bordered by Kirkdale Road, Netherfield Road North, Roscommon Street, Great Homer Street, and Druden Street as part of the order.

Riley’s Criminal Behaviour Order is valid until March 15 next year, according to the notice in the shop window, while Heath’s order is active until August 26 next year.

Heath would be committing a criminal offense and may be sentenced to prison if she did not follow the terms of the order, according to the notification.

Riley’s notice further states that if she enters a Home Bargains store in Liverpool or the area of north Liverpool designated in the order, she will be breaking the law.

A Criminal Behaviour Order is designed to give police and communities the authority to deal with people who are chronically anti-social and may be involved in criminal activities.

If someone has participated in behavior that has caused or is likely to cause harassment, alarm, or distress to others, a court may issue a criminal behavior order if the court considers that doing so will help to prevent the offender from repeating the behavior.