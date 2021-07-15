Two women are killed when a small plane crashes into an empty house in California.

Two women on board a tiny plane were murdered when it crashed into an unoccupied house in the Northern California hills on Tuesday.

Mary Ellen Carlin of Pacific Grove, the plane’s flight instructor and owner, was flying the plane with her 61-year-old companion Alice Diane Emig of Rancho Cordova and her dog Toby, according to KSBW-TV. Authorities informed the family that no one had survived the crash.

Carlin’s son, David Carlin, told the Monterey Herald that his mother was a “wonderful pilot,” and that while officials have yet to identify who was flying the plane at the time of the crash, he has no doubt that she was.

David told the Monterey Herald, “My mother flew the plane for well over a decade.” “I want to make sure that everyone knows how good a pilot my mother was. She flew for tens of thousands of hours. Over the years, she taught dozens of students. She’s a living legend.”

Sara Myers, Emig’s mother, told the Monterey County Weekly that Carlin had offered Emig a ride back to Sacramento because she needed to attend a medical procedure at UC Davis for her son.

Myers told the Weekly, “She graciously offered to fly her back for the appointment.” “On Monday, we played bridge, and she agreed to return on Tuesday, so I loaded Diane and her dog into Mary Ellen’s car and drove them to the airport. Something, unfortunately, went horribly wrong.”

According to the Associated Press, a spokeswoman for the Monterey County Sheriff’s Department, John Thornburg, stated that no remains have yet been retrieved from the wreckage. The names of the victims have still yet to be revealed by the Monterey County Coroner’s Office.

A twin-engine Cessna 421 plane crashed into an unoccupied home in a wealthy gated enclave shortly after departing from Monterey Regional Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The accident happened 5 miles outside of Monterey.

The house caught fire after the crash, and the fire spread to surrounding shrubs. The flames were brought under control by fire men.

According to the Monterey County Weekly, Myers remarked, “It’s hard to come to terms with.” “One day someone is here and doing fine, and the next day they are gone.”

According to KSBW-TV, the investigation is still ongoing and is being led by the National Transportation Safety Board.