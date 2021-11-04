Two women are arrested after a man was stabbed multiple times over a Facebook Marketplace advertisement.

The victim called 911 soon before 11:42 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Trussville Police Department. According to Lt. Clint Riner, the victim reported that two people stabbed him many times at a residence off Mac Roper Road.

The suspects were responding to a Facebook Marketplace ad for a 2015 Nissan Altima that the victim had listed for sale, according to the investigation. The accused and the victim got into a fight over the vehicle during the transaction, which led to the stabbing.

According to WBRC, the victim provided investigators with comprehensive descriptions of the two suspects who fled the area in a car.

The vehicle was given a lookout notice. Officers on the scene were able to find the car driving north toward Trussville’s downtown area and attempted a traffic stop.

The vehicle failed to stop at several safe spots and instead accelerated to elude the cops, resulting in an automobile chase. The defendants were being chased by Trussville Police because they were suspected of committing a violent criminal, according to police.

The vehicle was pursued for 1.5 miles when the suspects lost control and drove off the road, putting an end to the chase. Behind a restaurant, the vehicle collided with train rails. Officers discovered two women inside the vehicle. Both of them were apprehended and put into custody.

There was also an 18-month-old girl in the car with the accused. According to WBMA-LD, she was taken into protective custody and released to the Department of Human Resources.

The man was transported to the hospital, where his stab wounds were treated. His condition remained unknown.

While police continue their investigation, the two suspects are being held in the Trussville City Jail. According to the site, police said they expect to charge both individuals soon.

The suspects’ identities are being suppressed until warrants are acquired, at which point they will be released to the public.

The event is currently being investigated by the police.