Two women are accused of murdering newborns with the assistance of their lovers, and all three have been arrested.

Two ladies have been accused of killing and burying their newborns shortly after giving birth in a horrifying occurrence. The women and their lover, a 36-year-old man who is claimed to have assisted them in the crime, were apprehended on July 30, but the grisly murder’s details were only revealed on Saturday.

Odisha is the home state of all three defendants. According to The New Indian Express, one woman gave birth in June and the other in July.

Tripal Naik, 36, and the two women, Gayathri Nag and Gurubari Mahji, worked together at a construction site in Goa. Last year, he began a romantic involvement with each of them. Despite the fact that the virus had disrupted work at the construction site, the trio chose to return to Goa.

Despite the fact that Naik was already married, he kept it a secret from both ladies. According to investigators, he proposed to keep them as spouses.

Gurubari, 30, gave birth to a child in June of this year. She opted not to go to the hospital because the baby was born out of wedlock. Her child was born at their Goa house, but Naik was unprepared to parent him. According to the complaint, the trio strangled the kid and buried it behind the house.

Gayathri, 22, gave birth to a baby boy a month later in July. She, too, had made the decision to murder the child. The trio allegedly then buried the one-day-old baby beside the others.

Naik admitted to the women that he is married and urged them to return to their home state a few days later. Both women returned to their native state of Odisha on July 4. Naik, on the other hand, returned to Gayathri a few days later. He kidnapped her after she refused to leave with him. Her parents, on the other hand, were able to rescue the woman from a neighboring woodland and quickly notified the authorities.

Naik was apprehended by police on July 30. The terrible murders were discovered after interrogation. Gurubari and Gayathri were also apprehended by the police.

On Aug. 5, the newborns’ remains were unearthed in front of an executive magistrate. The infants’ remains were subjected to autopsies.

The weapon used to bury the infants was also confiscated by police. Officers say the man is charged with murder and rape.