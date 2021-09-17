Two Wisconsin Senate candidates did not pay any income taxes, and one ran for Lieutenant Governor while on Medicaid.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, two Wisconsin Senate candidates paid no income taxes, and one campaigned for lieutenant governor while on the state’s Medicaid program.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is now running for the United States Senate, did not pay any income taxes in 2018 and was on BadgerCare while vying for his present job. According to the Associated Press, another contender, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, did not pay state income taxes for two years.

According to state revenue department data, Barnes has paid an average of $1,890 in state income taxes per year over the last decade, significantly less than some of his political opponents. According to the Journal Sentinel, two other candidates, Alex Lasry and Gillian Battino, each paid around $50,000 in state taxes per year.

Last year, Lasry and Battino both made around $300,000 in earnings. Barnes is paid $80,684 per year as lieutenant governor.

According to state tax records, Godlewski, a millionaire, paid only $413 in income taxes to Wisconsin over the last four years. She was able to lower her tax bill by making charitable contributions, claiming state economic development credits, and investing in new businesses.

Barnes did not file a state or federal income tax return in 2018, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Barnes is one of 11 Democrats seeking re-election to the United States Senate in 2022. Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican, has yet to announce if he would seek re-election to a third term.

Barnes’ campaign told the Journal Sentinel that he resigned his job as a deputy director of State Innovation Exchange in December 2017 and ran for governor without a paid employment in 2018. According to the state, anyone who earned less than $11,280 in 2018 were exempt from filing a Wisconsin tax return, while the federal threshold was $10,400 for single people under 65.

Barnes had health insurance through the state’s Medicaid program, BadgerCare Plus, but did not get food stamps or unemployment benefits, according to the Journal Sentinel.

Barnes’ campaign said that he used personal savings, including money from an estate sale, to buy two condos in Madison and Milwaukee that year.

“Lt. Gov. Barnes, like millions of Americans, was a non-filer in 2018 as he committed. This is a condensed version of the information.