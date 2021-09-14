Two wildfires threaten Sequoia National Park and the world’s largest tree.

On Tuesday, the whole Sequoia National Park was closed due to two wildfires raging in California’s Sierra Nevada area, which threatened the park and the world’s tallest tree.

Both flames were expected to grow toward Gigantic Forest, threatening more than 2,000 giant sequoias, including the General Sherman Tree, the world’s largest tree by volume.

“There is no immediate threat to Giant Forest,” said Mark Ruggiero, a fire information officer for Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks.

According to officials, the fires were caused by a lightning storm that struck Sequoia National Park on September 9. The fires spread across the steep Sierra Nevada terrain, which is heavily packed with dead trees, which are very flammable and help the fires grow faster.

On Saturday, the Tulare County entry to Sequoia National Park was blocked, and the Giant Forest was closed on Sunday. On Tuesday, the park was completely shut down.

Massive sequoias can be found on the Sierra Nevada’s western slope. According to the US National Park Service, the General Sherman Tree stands 275 feet tall and has a base diameter of over 36 feet.

The closest flames, said to Ruggiero, were about a mile away from the grove. He claimed that roughly 75 individuals from Sequoia headquarters were being evacuated.

The Colony and Paradise fires, named after the towns where they started, were triggered by lightning last week and are being fought as part of the KNP Complex. Their total area increased to about 4.7 square miles.

All park facilities had previously been shut down, and permits for wilderness trailheads had been revoked. Cabin Cove’s summer cabins and the Silver City retreat were also ordered to evacuate. A portion of the Three Rivers hamlet beyond the park’s gate was under evacuation orders.

To the north of Sequoia, Kings Canyon National Park remained open.

The threat to the gigantic sequoias comes barely a year after a devastating series of fires in the same area.

According to Ruggiero, the Castle Fire, which was part of a larger wildfire complex, destroyed 10% of the population of sequoias.

So far this year, more than 7,400 wildfires have raged across California, scorching more than 3,500 square miles.

