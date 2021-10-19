Two weeks before the Virginia election, McAuliffe maintains a slim lead over Youngkin in polls.

Virginia’s gubernatorial election is still tight, with only two weeks until voters elect their next governor on November 2.

The campaign between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin, the two main candidates on the ballot, has tightened in recent polls across the state. Both candidates have secured top-level endorsements from their respective parties ahead of what some political strategists believe will be a barometer of voting in the 2022 midterm elections.

Virginia is one of two states hosting a regularly scheduled gubernatorial election this fall, as it does not enable its governor to serve consecutive terms in office. McAuliffe was the governor of Virginia from 2014 to 2018, when he was succeeded by fellow Democrat and current Governor Ralph Northam.

Youngkin entered the contest after retiring from the Carlyle Group, a worldwide investment firm where he spent more than 20 years. Last year, Youngkin stepped down as co-CEO of the company.

Former President Donald Trump originally endorsed Youngkin in May, and he has continued to do so in the months afterwards. Trump most recently spoke out in support of Youngkin at a “Take Back Virginia” rally on October 13, an event that soon turned divisive due to parallels between an American flag carried onstage and Trump’s January 6 rally in Washington, D.C. Youngkin did not attend the GOP gathering last week and said he “had no involvement” in it in a statement.

McAuliffe’s campaign cited the contentious event in its fundraising efforts over the last week, reporting a $2 million increase in cash raised since October 13th. In addition to his campaign against Trump and support for Youngkin, McAuliffe said that he would be joined by a number of high-profile Democrats in Virginia in the final days before the election. Jill Biden, the first lady, spoke at a McAuliffe campaign event last week, while Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and voting rights champion Stacey Abrams also spoke at Souls to the Polls events in support of the Virginia Democrat over the weekend.

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to appear with McAuliffe at a campaign event later this week. Barack Obama, the former president of the United States, is expected to visit. This is a condensed version of the information.