Two weeks before the California recall, Larry Elder maintains his lead in the polls.

With two weeks until the California gubernatorial recall election, conservative radio host Larry Elder is polling as the top Republican candidate to succeed Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom if he is ousted from office.

After commencing his campaign in July, Elder immediately established himself as a frontrunner in the contest. He is one of 46 candidates on the ballot for the recall election on September 14th. There are 24 Republicans, nine Democrats, and the remainder are third-party candidates or those who elected not to state a party preference on the ballot.

On July 12, Elder announced his intention to run in the recall election. Despite the fact that Elder’s name was initially left off the state’s preliminary list of candidates who qualified to run in the special election, a judge ordered state election authorities to add his name to their certified list of candidates, which was released on July 21 and contained Elder’s name.

According to the results of an Emerson College poll done for Inside California Politics on the same day as the state’s official list of recall candidates, Elder was already leading his fellow Republicans by 10 points or more. While conservatives such as 2018 gubernatorial candidate John Cox, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, and TV star Caitlyn Jenner campaigned for months before Elder entered the race, Elder immediately overtook them in the polls and has maintained his lead.

According to a poll issued in late July by the University of California Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies, Elder was leading Faulconer and Cox by 8% among likely voters, with Jenner trailing at 2% and Republican state representative Kevin Kiley polling at 3%. Elder led his Republican opponents by 16 points or more in a second Emerson College poll, and polls done throughout August by SurveyUSA, YouGov, and Change Research showed Elder maintaining a double-digit advantage among potential voters over other Republican candidates.

While Newsom's campaign and the California Democratic Party have discouraged Democratic voters from choosing among the alternative candidates, Kevin Paffrath has emerged as a Democrat who some people say they could support in recent surveys. In a survey performed by SurveyUSA in early, Paffrath, who goes by the YouTube handle "Meet Kevin," polled four points ahead of Elder.