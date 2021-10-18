Two weeks before her dream wedding, a woman’s heart fell.

A woman was left fighting for her life after making a life-changing discovery only two weeks before her wedding day.

Victoria Keogh, from West Derby, discovered a lump in her breast while planning for her wedding in September 2019.

The hotel manager was concerned at first, but rejected the sign because she was “too preoccupied with work and busy planning her wedding.”

Victoria came out of the shower a month after her wedding and was surprised to see the lump was still there.

Victoria was diagnosed with stage three hormonal breast cancer and began chemotherapy after visiting the doctor and having a series of tests.

Victoria’s tumors did not respond to chemotherapy, and she had a successful mastectomy in March 2020.

The Washington Newsday quoted Victoria as saying: “My surgery was scheduled for the day the world was shut down due to the pandemic.

“Before Covid struck, I was the very last person to have the procedure at the Clatterbridge Hospital, and all further operations were canceled.

“I still had cancer in my lymph nodes, so I had to go through five weeks of radiotherapy and 18 Herceptin sessions. In May of this year, I received word that my cancer had finally gone into remission.” Victoria, now 42, bravely took to Facebook to share a photo of her mastectomy and urge other women to check for lumps in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Victoria’s photo has been shared dozens of times since she posted it, and she says other women have contacted her to thank her for raising awareness.

She stated, ” “Because I didn’t know anyone close to me who had cancer, I chose to upload the photo. People are unaware of how upsetting and difficult it may be.

“People believe it’s a simple cancer, but it takes your life away. It will have been worthwhile if my photograph will help even one person by encouraging women to inspect their breasts.

“This can happen to anyone at any time. It’s not in my family, and it’s not a genetic condition. I was in good health, didn’t smoke, and didn’t fall into the traditional age bracket for a diagnosis.

