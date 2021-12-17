Two weeks before Christmas, my father, who “loved life,” passes away unexpectedly.

Two weeks before Christmas, a father with a “golden heart” who “loved life” passed away.

Ian McIntyre, of Kirkdale, had been sent to hospital three weeks prior with fluid on his lung caused by his liver.

Carleigh, the 51-year-daughter, old’s claimed the fluid had been effectively drained and that her father appeared to be improving.

Ian, however, died at 6 a.m. on Monday, December 13, much to the surprise of his daughter Carleigh and her 14-year-old brother John.

Carleigh paid tribute to her father by saying: “My father was a true believer in living life to the fullest, and he was always singing or laughing.

“He never had a bad day, and even if he did, he’d still be Larry.

“My father and I were great friends, and we did everything together, even though I drove him crazy most of the time.

“My father too struggled with mental illness, but after receiving treatment at Clock View Hospital three years ago, he completely transformed his life; he came out with a flat and was ready to move on.

“He was so proud of his home that whenever visitors came, he would give them a tour of his magnificent flat, which he adored.

“Everyone who knows my father knows how much he adored his two children, me and John, as he would always brag about us on Facebook and tell everyone he knew about us.”

Carleigh revealed that her father has type 2 diabetes and was nicknamed “sugar” as a result.

She went on to say that her younger brother John and their father were “two peas in a pod” and “spiritual twins.”

Carleigh stated, ” “Our father was ecstatic with our John’s blue eye.

“Since he was a newborn, our John has spent every weekend with him until he was admitted to the hospital.

“As a 14-year-old, I can’t understand what he’s going through; he’s heartbroken over the loss of his best friend, his father.”

Carleigh claimed she spoke with her father the night before he died and that he appeared to be in good health.

Ian’s condition, however, quickly deteriorated, and he passed away.

“It wasn’t his diabetes,” Carleigh clarified.

