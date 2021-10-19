Two weeks apart, an unvaccinated couple dies of COVID, leaving five children orphaned.

Two weeks apart, an unvaccinated couple in Stafford County, Virginia, died of COVID-19, leaving behind five children and one grandchild.

Kevin and Misty Mitchem, who have been married for 17 years, were infected with the virus last month, according to The Free Lance-Star.

Misty, 46, passed away on September 23 due to sickness. Kevin, 48, was admitted to the hospital that day and died of the infection on October 8.

Riley, 17, Leah, 14, and twins Taylor and Aiden, 11, were the couple’s four children. Kevin is also the father of Angel, a 22-year-old daughter from a prior relationship. Next month, Angel’s child will turn two years old.

Kevin’s brother, Mike Mitchem, told the Free Lance-Star, “Both our families have been flipped upside down.” “The kids are the most important thing; his oldest daughter recently gave birth to a baby, and I’m sure she wanted him to bond with his grandfather, which isn’t going to happen anymore.” Despite several efforts from their family and friends to get vaccinated, Misty and Kevin both refused. Though Kevin was the first to show signs of COVID-19 in September, Misty, who is diabetic, fell gravely ill much sooner.

According to the Free Lance-Star, Misty was put on a ventilator on September 22 because her kidneys were barely functioning at 50%. She passed away the next day.

“She was gone in five hours,” Mike Mitchem told the newspaper, adding that the time between her first symptom and her death was only days. “It seemed to appear out of nowhere.” Kevin’s health appeared to be improving at times when he became more seriously unwell on the 23rd. However, the virus had irreversibly damaged his lungs two weeks after his hospitalization. He pleaded with hospital officials to give him the vaccine in his final days, but medics had to tell him it was too late.

Misty was a dedicated mother and “one of the most caring and loving most people ever met,” according to her obituary. She had been trained as a medical transcriptionist and was regarded as “one of the most caring and loving most people ever met.” Kevin worked in construction and, according to family members, had no underlying health issues prior to contracting the virus.

"He never smoked, drank, used drugs, didn't have diabetes, wasn't overweight, worked as a heavy equipment operator, and did a lot of things.