Two weeks after going missing, a couple was discovered dead next to each other in the woods.

The bodies of a missing New Jersey couple were discovered 200-250 yards from their home in a highly wooded region. Gary and Lorraine Parker were discovered Tuesday sleeping next to one other in the Warren Grove woods in Stafford Township, having been injured by the sharp vegetation.

The pair had been absent for two weeks, prompting a slew of inquiries about what had happened to them. Investigators are now faced with more questions about how they ended up in the deep woods now that their remains have been discovered. According to PEOPLE, their remains were discovered by a drone around 70 yards from where their all-terrain vehicle (ATV) was parked.

Investigators are still looking into why Gary, 67, and Lorraine, 60, abandoned their ATV and went into the woods.

Stafford police Capt. James Vaughn told the Asbury Park Press, “I don’t think we’ll ever know.” “I mean, there wasn’t an ATV accident per such, but we’ll never know why they got off and ended up in the thicket so far away from their house.” Gary, 67, and Lorraine, 60, have been missing since November 17. On Sunday, Nov. 21, a neighbor stated they had a talk with the couple. On November 22, their daughter reported the couple missing.

The search for the pair began the next day, with over 100 volunteers assisting police and firefighters in their hunt.

“Everyone keeps to themselves, so it’s odd for someone to suddenly vanish like that,” a neighbor, Bill Bennett, told NBC10. “This isn’t a big enough place to get lost in.” On Nov. 24, after no trace of the couple could be found, the case was turned over to Stafford detectives and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the Asbury Park Press, their remains were discovered together about 1 p.m. Tuesday.

"The only way we were able to discover them was with the help of a drone," Vaughn added, noting the denseness of the forests in the area. "We had people in that region, but let me tell you, it's the thickest part of the Pine Barrens you'll ever see." The search team's passage through the wooded region was practically impossible, according to Vaughn. "I couldn't see six inches in front of my face at times." And there were instances when I had no choice.