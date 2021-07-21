Two unexploded World War II bombs have been discovered in Wirral, forcing residents to flee their homes.

Following the finding of two suspected World War II explosives, a number of residences were evacuated.

At 2.10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21, police raced to Mount Road in Wallasey after receiving reports of two unexploded World War II bombs discovered in a front yard.

When police got on the site, they evacuated a “limited number” of homes near the devices, shut down nearby roads, and set up a perimeter “as a precaution.”

“We can confirm officers are currently at a residence in Mount Road in Wallasey following the discovery of two suspected World War II ordnance,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team is their route to the scene right now.

“As a precaution, the area’s surrounding roads have been closed to traffic, and a small number of properties have been evacuated.”

Police are advising motorists and the general public to avoid the area until the event is investigated.