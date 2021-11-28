Two ‘unemployed’ brothers start a high-end fashion brand, which already has 700,000 followers.

Ben and Joe Gallagher, both from Formby, saw a vacuum in the market and jumped at the chance to “do things their own way,” founding Luxe Collective Fashion in 2018 when they were just 17 and 22 years old.

The brothers are big fashion fans and realized that while they were spoiled for choice when it came to pre-owned premium menswear, they weren’t so lucky when it came to women’s selections.

“We’ve always been entrepreneurial – as kids, Joe used to sell goods on eBay, whether it was boxers, air fresheners for vehicles, candles, all sorts; he’d detect a trend and get in on it,” Ben, now 21, told The Washington Newsday.

“Then, two months later, as his younger brother, I’d try to figure out what he was up to, but it would be too late.”

“I used to call us ‘unemployable’ since we couldn’t take commands and preferred to do things our own way.”

Early in 2018, the couple identified an area where they might successfully leverage their entrepreneurial side.

“We identified a vacuum in the market for women’s pre-loved designer clothes,” Ben added, “and as boys, we realized there were tons of men’s Instagram pages doing pre-loved designer menswear, so I just went to Joe one day and said, ‘Do you want to start womenswear?” And he answered yes, and that was the start of it.

“At the time, Joe was buying a car and took out a loan, but he still had £1,000 left over, so I added £200 – I was 17 at the time and didn’t have much money – and we started with £1,200.”

“We bought off eBay and Depop for the first six months, then cleaned it up in the back room of our house, then advertised it on our Instagram page, and for those first six months, we were basically driving around Liverpool delivering the stuff.”

