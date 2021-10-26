Two Trump-era rules, one brought on by a frog, and the other limiting habitat protections, will be repealed.

According to the Associated Press, President Joe Biden’s administration announced on Tuesday that it will repeal two environmental laws enacted by former President Donald Trump and inspired by a frog and its “important habitat.”

The dusky gopher frog was brought to the Supreme Court’s notice in 2018 when a logging firm sued after their land was categorized as “essential,” preventing them from using it as needed in case the frogs reappeared. The court clarified what constitutes “critical habitat” and considered whether this would prevent the land from being exploited for commercial purposes.

The Biden administration, the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, and the National Marine Fisheries Service are working to safeguard designated lands from oil drilling, mining, and other development by overturning policies that benefit industry over the environment.

The plan, according to Shannon Estenoz, assistant secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks, would “restore the legislation to its original intent and purpose—protecting and recovering America’s biological heritage for future generations.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The Trump administration’s regulation changes were approved during his final weeks in office, giving them little time to take effect.

One empowers the government to refuse endangered animal and plant habitat protections in locations where development could bring greater economic advantages. Democratic lawmakers and animal advocates expressed concern that this might allow for increased drilling and other activities on public lands.

The other rule included a definition of “habitat” that critics claimed would exclude locations that species may need in the future if ecosystems are disrupted by climate change.

Officials from Trump’s administration framed the reforms as providing local governments greater leeway when it comes to building things like schools and hospitals.

However, the guidelines allowed for potential habitat exemptions for a much larger range of projects, including those requested by private corporations that lease federal lands or have licences to use them. Energy production, grazing, leisure, logging, and other commercial uses of public lands are all possible with government-issued leases and permits.

The struggling lesser prairie fowl, a grasslands species found in five states in the south-central United States, and the uncommon dunes sagebrush lizard, which dwells near the oil fields of western Texas, could be damaged by the changes. This is a condensed version of the information.