Two toddlers under their care are accused of being kicked and stepped on by babysitters.

Three individuals were arrested in Malaysia on Friday, including a babysitter couple, for allegedly assaulting two toddler brothers in their care.

The two victims, according to the authorities, are two and three years old. According to Free Malaysia Today, the husband and wife, as well as their teenage niece, were detained after a complaint was lodged. The event, which occurred at a residence in Taman Bukit Kempas, was confirmed by Johor police head Datuk Pitchay.

“Police arrested the husband and wife, aged 37 and 57, as well as their teenage niece, who is still a juvenile, based on the information,” he said Saturday.

“Around 3 p.m. on June 10, the suspects allegedly abused the victims by kicking, beating, and treading on them, and authorities believe this is not the first incident.”

Since 2018, the babies’ parents, who work as a cook and a factory operator, have been sending them to the babysitters’ house.

“Medical examinations at Sultanah Aminah Hospital revealed that both victims had soft tissue injuries and are being treated at the same facility,” he said.

According to the Star, the pair has been detained for seven days until July 23, while the other suspect has been remanded for three days until July 19, due to her age.

The case is being examined under the Child Act 2001, Section 31(1)(a).

In May, a Malaysian man was charged with sexually assaulting and murdering a 9-month-old infant who was in his wife’s care. The babysitter’s husband sexually assaulted the child and then choked it to death with his hands. The infant’s anus had lacerations and tear marks, according to an autopsy. The injury is thought to have resulted from the introduction of a blunt object. Around the baby’s mouth, there were also bruising. At the time, police officer Mohamad Hamid stated, “The cause of death was because his lips was cupped till he suffocated.” “Both suspects tested positive for methamphetamine based on the results of a urine screening test.”