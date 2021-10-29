Two toddlers reported missing by their grandmother in Florida were discovered dead in their neighbor’s pool.

Authorities claimed two kids were discovered dead in a Florida home’s backyard pool immediately after their grandmother reported them missing.

On Wednesday, investigators responded to a missing people report at a home in the Belle Glade neighborhood. Deputies in Palm Beach County said they discovered the remains of two siblings, ages 2 and 3, floating in a pool in a neighbor’s backyard.

According to WPTV, the deadly drowning occurred shortly after 1:15 p.m. at a home in the 600 block of Northeast Second Street.

The grandma was watching the two children when they strayed out of the house she cleans on a daily basis. The youngsters had been playing in a screened-in patio, according to the grandma.

She saw the two kids were no longer on the terrace and began looking for them, according to the cops. She scoured the area unsuccessfully for around 30 minutes before calling the Sheriff’s office. According to WPBF, while deputies were conducting a ground search, a Sheriff’s office aviation team saw the children in a neighbor’s pool.

“‘The two lads, we don’t know where they are,’ I got a call, and the cops went on the hunt. They had the helicopter at their disposal “Leonard Williams, the toddlers’ great uncle, told WPTV.

“I guess they came from down there, one street over, for the pool,” he added.

The kids were taken out of the pool right away. CPR was attempted by first responders at the scene, but it was unsuccessful. They were subsequently airlifted to Lakeside Medical Center, where they were both pronounced dead.

“They ain’t going back,” Williams told WPBF, “so my little two great-nephews won’t get a chance to see the age of ten.” “They’re no longer here.” The minors were not immediately identified by police. According to the Sheriff’s office, the event is still being investigated and is in the preliminary stages.

Williams told the newspaper, “They were fairly wonderful kids.” “What can you expect from a two-year-old and a three-year-old?” There have been no criminal charges filed.