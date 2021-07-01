Two toddlers are among the most recent victims discovered following the fall of the Miami tower.

For the first time, the bones of children have been discovered in the ruins of a collapsed apartment building near Miami.

Daniella Levine Cava, the mayor of Miami-Dade, revealed the death toll had risen to 18, claiming the bodies of sisters Emma, four, and Lucia Guara, ten, had been identified, and describing the loss as “too enormous to endure.”

Ms Cava spoke haltingly, saying the revelation had caused her “much sorrow, tremendous pain.”

“Any loss of life is a tragedy,” she continued, “especially given the sudden, unusual character of this event.”

The bodies of the sisters’ parents have also been found, according to authorities.

Officials also verified the discovery of four more fatalities, bringing the total number of victims to six on Wednesday, the greatest one-day death toll thus far.

According to Ms Cava, there are 145 residents who have gone missing.

Since the collapse on June 24, no one has been discovered alive.