Two-thirds of young men have ED problems.

According to new data released today, more than two-thirds of young men in the United Kingdom have experienced erectile dysfunction during sex.

More than two-thirds (68%) of males aged 18-34 reported feeling erectile dysfunction during sex, compared to 50% of men over 65, according to a study by Well Pharmacy, the UK’s largest independent pharmacy company.

According to the report, nearly a quarter of men (24%) are concerned that erectile dysfunction will harm their chances of fathering a child, and this number nearly doubles to 53 percent among males under the age of 50.

Ifti Khan, Pharmacy Superintendent of Well Pharmacy, stated: “Erectile dysfunction treatment doesn’t have to be embarrassing.” With medication readily available over the counter, 43 percent of people indicated they were too ashamed to get treatment this way.

“Erectile dysfunction (ED), along with mental ill health, is right at the top of the list of things that men are least inclined to openly discuss,” Ifti continued. In most circumstances, ED is not a cause for concern, and anxiety is one of the most common causes of ED. Your first port of call should always be your local pharmacist or GP to ensure that it isn’t a sign of something more serious.

“ED rarely has anything to do with being able to father a child, but if you’re having persistent issues, I strongly advise you to consult with your pharmacist or GP.”

According to research, 70% of men prefer to buy therapy online.

“I would highly encourage men to get the treatment they require, and for those who find it difficult to discuss their issue face-to-face, everything can now be done quickly and safely online at well.co.uk, with any treatment delivered discreetly to their front door,” Ifti said.