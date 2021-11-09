Two-thirds of Americans believe the United States is on the wrong track.

According to a new poll, two-thirds of Americans believe the country is on the wrong road, yet there is strong support for President Joe Biden’s spending agenda.

According to a USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll released on Monday, 66 percent of respondents say the United States is on the “wrong track,” while only 20% believe it is heading in the “right path.”

Despite voter support for both a recently passed bipartisan infrastructure plan and the Build Back Better Act, President Joe Biden’s approval rating has dropped to 38%, according to the poll.

Although 14% of respondents were unsure whether the country was on the right track or not, the number of people who believe the United States is heading in the wrong direction has increased.

The latest poll was conducted from November 3 to 5 among 1,000 registered voters and has a margin of error of 3.1 percent.

According to a recent USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll conducted from August 19 to 23, 62 percent of respondents say the country is on the wrong road, while 22 percent believe it is on the right track.

Since a poll done between January 11 and 15, which found that 65 percent of respondents believed the country was on the wrong course, compared to 22 percent who did not, that number has remained essentially stable. That poll was conducted before Biden took office.

However, the latest survey may include some good news for the Biden administration. By a margin of 61 percent to 32 percent, respondents favored the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan.

The poll was conducted before the bill was approved by the House of Representatives shortly before midnight on November 5. In August, the Senate had already authorized it.

There is also just sliver of support for the proposed Build Back Better Act, a $3.5 trillion infrastructure and social spending bill that has been reduced to $1.75 trillion after Democratic fighting over the original $3.5 trillion price tag.

The bill was supported by 47 percent of respondents in a USA TODAY/Suffolk University survey, while 44 percent opposed it.

Democrats aim to approve the plan through budget reconciliation, which does not require Republican votes but does require the support of every Democratic senator. This is a condensed version of the information.