Two Texas school districts have defied a GOP lawmaker’s ‘disturbing’ investigation into books on race and sexuality.

On Friday, school districts in Dallas and Austin, Texas, allegedly stated they would ignore state Rep. Matt Krause’s request to investigate school library works on race and sexuality.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the Austin Independent School District was the first to defy the order, and the Dallas school district followed suit shortly after.

The Texas Education Agency received a letter from Krause, the Republican chair of the Texas House Committee on General Investigating, on October 25. It asked an investigation to see if there are any publications in the school district that deal with racism, sexuality, sexually transmitted diseases, sexually explicit imagery, or graphic depictions of sexual behavior.

The investigation’s goal is to find content “that is in violation of the law or might make students feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress because of their race or sex, or convey that a student is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously, because of their race or sex.”

Krause also sent a paper with a list of 850 books on issues such as homosexuality, abortion, and racism. The novel The Great American Whatever and a children’s book titled “Pink is a Girl Color” by Stacey and Erik Drageset were among them…along with other ridiculous things people say. It also included race-related titles such as Peggy J. Parks’ How Prevalent Is Racism in Society? and Black Lives Matter: From Hashtags to the Streets.

We Are All Born Free: The Universal Declaration of Human Rights in Pictures, a book by Amnesty International, was featured on the list.

Some Texas teacher associations have criticized Krause’s actions, calling the investigation a “disturbing and political overreach into the classroom.”

According to NPR, the president of the Texas State Teachers Association, Ovidia Molina, said, “Nothing in state law provides a legislator the right to undertake this type of witch hunt.” “This is a clear attack on diversity and a political point-scoring maneuver at the expense of our children’s education.” School districts have until November 12 to reply to Krause’s request for an investigation, according to his letter.

Krause’s request was also received by school systems in San Antonio, Houston, Round Rock, Northside, Fort Worth, Northside, and Spring Branch. This is a condensed version of the information.