Two teenagers were killed by an oncoming train while playing a popular mobile game.

Two 14-year-old boys in India were run over and crushed to death by an oncoming train while playing a popular cellphone game.

Around 7 a.m. (local time) Saturday, a passerby discovered the remains of the two teens on a railway track in Matura, Uttar Pradesh. During the accident, there were no witnesses.

Two cell phones were recovered from the site, according to the police. The mishap severely destroyed one of the gadgets. On the other hand, the popular game “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG)” was still operating on the other phone.

According to The Times of India, Shashi Prakash Singh, a police inspector, said, “We don’t know exactly which train was passing when the disaster occurred.”

According to authorities, the bodies have been sent for an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.

Gaurav Kumar, 14, and his 14-year-old neighbor, Kapil Kumar, were later identified by police.

Gaurav’s father, Rahul Kumar, stated his son begged to be awakened up early the morning of the accident because he wanted to go on a walk.

He told the publication, “Today was the first day of his morning walk, and I wanted him to make it a habit… but now he is gone.”

The adolescent left the house about 5:15 a.m., according to Gaurav’s father, and even took his phone with him, according to the Pioneer. After that, Gaurav went to Kapil’s house and persuaded him to go for a walk.

Sanjay Kumar, Gaurav’s father, also spoke out about the unfortunate accident, adding, “This online game is completely unknown to us. I would never have given him a phone if I had known about it.” Gaurav’s school remembers him as a hardworking and straightforward student. Kapil’s school principal, Sameer Malhotra, shared a similar perspective on the victim.

The Indian government banned the game in September 2020 due to its ties to Chinese corporations. The government stated at the time that it was not happy with users’ data being transported outside of India.

According to The Verge, the gaming startup PUBG Studio reintroduced the app in India earlier this year under the name “Battlegrounds Mobile India” with minor adjustments. It’s simple to find in Google’s App Store.