Two teenagers were arrested after a fire broke out in a park.

After a fire broke out at a popular Merseyside park, two children were arrested.

Bricks, eggs, and even pyrotechnics have been thrown by yobs who gather in the area on a regular basis, according to residents near Duke Street Park in Formby.

After a firework was thrown at their home, a family living near the park was forced to flee and spend a week in a hotel.

“It’s been consistent for about three years and it’s becoming earlier and earlier each year,” a family member told The Washington Newsday. This year, it began around September 10 and will continue until beyond bonfire night.

“It was every night at one point this year, and these kids are out of control.” I’m referring to children. Some of them appear to be in primary school, if not very early secondary school.

“They don’t know what they’re doing.” They either hurl a firework into the throng and watch which way it lands, or they divide up into opposing ends of the park and fire a firework into the crowd, then fire one back.” Over the last three weekends, police in Formby have been given unprecedented powers to disperse anyone they suspect of engaging in antisocial behavior.

Dispersion zones provide cops the authority to order individuals to leave an area until the dispersal zone is lifted. Officers have the authority to require persons to relinquish goods that could be used to create anti-social behavior.

Two adolescent males were arrested after a fire was lit in the park on Friday (October 15), while one of these dispersal zones was in place.

“[The dispersal zone was] in reaction to recent allegations of anti-social behavior and criminal damage, including pyrotechnics, bricks, and eggs that have been aimed at passing vehicles,” according to a post on Sefton Police’s Facebook page.

“There have been multiple dispersal order forms issued.

“Two adolescent lads were detained on suspicion of disorderly conduct and criminal damage.

“Officers extinguished a fire that had been set in the park in an attempt to burn down a bench.”

Parents have been advised to “be careful” of where their children are.