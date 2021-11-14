Two teenagers have been charged in the death of an eight-year-old boy who was killed outside a game by police gunfire.

Authorities have charged two adolescent males with murder after they allegedly opened fire outside a high school football game in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, prompting police to respond with gunshot, killing an 8-year-old child.

In a press release, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said Angelo “AJ” Ford, 16, was arrested Wednesday and will be jailed without bond in connection with the August death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility.

According to the district attorney’s office, the other suspect, Hasein Strand, 18, surrendered to authorities on Thursday.

