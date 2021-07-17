Two teenagers have been arrested after a woman was critically hurt in an arson attack.

After an arson attack on her home, a 50-year-old woman was forced to jump from a window.

When the fire broke out on Sunday, July 4, the woman received significant injuries while attempting to evacuate the property. An investigation is underway.

Her health was characterized as “stable” when she was taken to the hospital.

Since then, two youths have been detained on suspicion of arson with the intent to kill.

Two 16-year-old and 15-year-old boys from Runcorn have been arrested, according to Cheshire police. On suspicion of assault, the 16-year-old suspect was also arrested.

Both youngsters have been granted conditional release.

Last Monday, July 5, Detective Sergeant Helen Newman of the Runcorn Local Policing Unit issued an appeal, stating that the “appalling event” may have “cost the occupants their lives.”

The fire was put out by four fire engines from Runcorn, Widnes, Penketh, and Lymm.

Anyone with information on the incident may call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, referencing incident iML 1028983, provide details at cheshire.police.uk, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.