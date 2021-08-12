Two teenagers are arrested after a father of three is stabbed to death while defending his daughter from harassers.

In London, a father of three was stabbed to death while defending his teen daughter from a band of young males bullying her.

On Monday evening, neighbors reported seeing the 14-year-old girl being harassed by a gang of young males, according to local media. Jamie Markham, 45, rushed out of his residence to protect his daughter from the gang. That’s when one of the youngsters in the gang stabbed him, according to My London.

Medics rushed to the site but were unable to save the man despite their best attempts. At the spot, he was pronounced dead.

One of Markham’s neighbors told AOL about the incident, “I saw hooligans rushing up and down this way and that way.” Because I was in the car at the time, the cops were able to obtain my dashcam. It was pounding down so loudly that you couldn’t hear much. I was stunned, especially when I saw officers performing CPR on him. It wasn’t until later that I realized who it was.”

Another person expressed surprise and only had positive things to say about Markham.

“He was a homebody. He never troubled us; he simply carried on with his business and walked the dogs. He’d leave his hiding location and live quietly on his own. I saw him and his son speaking a few days ago. “Everyone was completely shell-shocked yesterday,” the resident explained.

Meanwhile, two 14-year-old boys were arrested on Wednesday after an investigation. One of them was arrested on suspicion of murder, while the other was arrested on suspicion of murder conspiracy. As on Wednesday, both of them were still incarcerated.

“We believe James was stabbed after confronting a group of youths who were causing a commotion. According to The Guardian, Det. Insp. John Marriott said, “The cruelty of this response is beyond terrible, and our thoughts are with James’s family, who has been left devastated by their loss.”

It was unclear how many members of the gang there were. According to The Guardian story, police have encouraged anyone with information on the event to call them on 101 and give the reference 5735/09AUG.