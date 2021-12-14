Two teenagers and a man were discovered dead in an apartment.

After two girls, ages 16 and 17, and a man in his 30s, believed to be connected to them, were found dead in a Renton apartment on Saturday, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted a post-mortem examination and found no apparent cause of death.

The Renton Police Department (RPD) stated that additional testing will be required to determine what happened to the three people.

It went on to say that such laboratory and scientific examination may take “weeks.”

“Regarding Saturday’s death investigation, post-mortem examinations by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office performed today did not uncover any obvious manner of death for any of the three people found deceased in the 300 block of Factory Ave N,” according to a statement released by the RPD on Facebook on Monday.

“Any information about this case is still being sought, and anyone with direct information should call the Renton Police Department at (425) 430-7500, referencing case number 21-12197.”

The bodies were discovered after the property owner entered the house and discovered the two girls dead in the living room, according to police.

The man was later discovered dead on the second story, prompting investigators to investigate the fatalities.

“We don’t see circumstances like this, normally,” RPD detective Robert Onishi told K5. Certainly not when there are several victims.” The flat was later described by police as being in “very nice shape,” with no obvious indicators of foul play, no visible symptoms of trauma on the bodies, and no evidence of a struggle.

The RPD has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

