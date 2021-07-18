Two teenagers accused of fatally assaulting a Vietnam War veteran have been denied bail.

After an alleged carjacking attempt in Hyde Park, Chicago, earlier this week resulted in the death of a Vietnam War veteran, two adolescent lads in Illinois were jailed without bond.

In the deadly beating of 73-year-old Keith Cooper on Wednesday, Frank Harris, 18, was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated vehicular hijacking. According to court records, the other suspect, a 17-year-old boy, was charged as an adult with first-degree murder and aggravated battery on a victim 60 years of age or older.

After the prosecution provided facts of the incident, Judge John Lyke Jr. refused bail to the 17-year-old suspect, whose identity was not made public since he is a minor.

“His lawyer claims he didn’t intend for this to happen, but the law doesn’t care,” Lyke explained. “The law is that you set things in motion… it all adds up. He’s accountable, legally accountable.”

When Harris appeared in bond court on Friday, he was also refused bail, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

Cooper, according to Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Jeff Allen, was exiting his vehicle and walking toward a store in the 1200 block of East 53rd Street on Wednesday about 12:30 p.m. when the 17-year-old reportedly took his keys from behind.

When the key fob fell on the ground, Harris allegedly picked it up.

The 73-year-old called out for assistance and demanded the keys back. According to Allen, Harris allegedly punched him in the back of the head, prompting Cooper to grasp his head and take a step backward. Cooper continued to plead for his keys, and the 17-year-old allegedly pushed his torso.

After being unable to enter Cooper’s vehicle, the two adolescents allegedly left. The 17-year-old allegedly grasped his waistline to imply he was armed, but a witness cried out that he had no weapon, according to the attorney.

Cooper soon passed out and was unable to breathe. Before being taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, he was given chest compressions by an off-duty paramedic.

According to the Cook County medical examiner’s office, Cooper’s cause of death was unknown as of Saturday.

According to Allen, both youths were eventually found by investigators in a neighboring synagogue courtyard and witnesses identified them as the culprits.

Despite charges that he shoved Cooper in the torso, the 17-year-counsel old's contended that the adolescent is not a real and present threat. The lawyer also stated that it was unclear whether or not the push was the reason.