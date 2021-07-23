Two teenage girls thrash a man who abused them sexually in exchange for drugs.

Police in New Zealand warned two young girls after they battered a sexual predator with bats for forcing them to have sexual relations with him in exchange for substances like marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, and MDMA.

Brenton Healey, 34, of Mildura, pleaded guilty to 14 offences related to the abuse, including two counts of giving addictive narcotics to a minor and two acts of sexual penetration of a child under the age of 16, between March and June 2020, according to the NZ Herald.

Healey began distributing marijuana and other substances to the two girls, ages 15 and 17, after meeting them on Snapchat, and began grooming them for sexual encounters, according to the site. Healey “wanted sexual acts for the narcotics that he supplied, and this happened about once a week,” prosecutor Abbie Roodenburg stated in court.

When the 17-year-old girl refused to perform a sexual act on him on one occasion, Healey threatened to refuse to give her a ride home unless she did what he wanted. The man was also accused of forcing the younger girl to have intercourse with him in his car after giving her heavy pain medicine, causing her to vomit and urine on herself.

The 15-year-old girl told cops that it was her first time having sex and that it left her with low self-esteem and a fear of guys.

According to the New Zealand Herald, the anonymous victim told authorities, “I was expecting to find the proper guy and he snatched that opportunity away from me.”

“For a few months after what happened, I couldn’t even look in the mirror when I showered. I’d scrub myself so hard that I’d still feel filthy than anything.”

According to News.com.au, the first time Healey touched the 15-year-old girl, she was “extremely drug-affected” from the marijuana he gave her, and she began to scream.

After that, the girl told her parents, school, and the police about the abuse. She went to Healey’s house with the 17-year-old victim, took his cricket and baseball bats, and beat him up until he “told them he would do whatever they wanted,” according to the NZ Herald.

“The anguish I’ve witnessed in my daughter has been virtually unbearable. She has chosen, to her incredible credit. Brief News from Washington Newsday.