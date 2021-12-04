Two teen girls were killed in a gas station shooting, and a baby was injured, according to police.

The victims were parked in a red Infiniti at the Marathon gas station around 9:35 p.m. when a dark-colored Nissan pulled up, according to a series of tweets from the Memphis Police Department.

According to investigators, someone in the Nissan began firing rounds, striking the victims in their vehicle. The Nissan then drove away from the area.

A 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl were killed in the incident, according to officials. In the meantime, a 16-year-old girl and a 9-month-old infant boy were hurt. According to police, their condition was rated as non-critical.

According to the tweets, officers seized the suspect vehicle but had made no arrests as of Saturday morning. The cause of the incident, which is still being investigated, is unknown.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to phone (901) 528-CASH.

In related news, a shooting occurred at a different petrol station in Memphis on Friday.

According to WREG-TV, an employee at a Valero gas station was shot numerous times during a heist at around 5 a.m. According to police, the suspect went behind the counter, demanded money from the store’s registers, and threatened the clerk with a revolver. The guy allegedly shot them as the clerk opened the register.

Last week, one person was killed in a shooting near Memphis. Two adults got into an incident during a high school basketball game in Humboldt, Tennessee, on Tuesday, which led in bullets being fired. During the shooting, one individual was killed and three others were injured, but no students were engaged.

“We know of one that died, and another that was flown to The Med in Memphis and was in surgery the last I knew,” said Humboldt Police Chief. This is a condensed version of the information.