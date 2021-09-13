Two staff members die of COVID in two weeks at a Kentucky elementary school, while others are hospitalized.

The epidemic has shook an eastern Kentucky elementary school after two staff members died from COVID-19 just two weeks apart, while others are currently ill.

According to school system Superintendent Sarah Wasson, Bill Bailey, a custodian at the Lee County Elementary school, became the second school employee to die from the coronavirus on Sunday. Heather Antle, an instructional aide, had died of the infection just two weeks before.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reported on Monday that Wasson added, “Lee County Elementary personnel are strong and resilient, but the loss of people we love is tearing our hearts.” “Bill spent several years at Lee County Middle High School before moving to Lee County Elementary, so his influence has spanned our entire district.”

According to the news site, Bailey’s son, Austin Bailey, claimed on social media that his father “fought hard against COVID but tragically it was too much.” Austin Bailey went on to say that his father adored his family, enjoyed playing practical jokes on them, and enjoyed celebrating holidays like Halloween and Christmas.

Bailey’s death was “profoundly saddened” by school administrators, who claimed he had a “contagious smile” in a Facebook statement on Sunday.

“As custodian, Bill worked tirelessly to make the facility sparkle, and he will continue to do so in all the lives he touched. “At this sad time, we send our thoughts and condolences to his family,” the school wrote on Facebook.

Bailey died just a few weeks after Antle, who died of the infection in late August. Wasson described the teaching assistant as a “wonderful lady” who “everyday made a good influence on our children and staff with her smile and vibrant demeanor,” according to a statement released after her death.

According to the Herald-Leader, three other employees were hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms at the time, with two of them being placed on ventilators. Wasson announced on Monday that two of his employees have been admitted to the hospital.

Information on each of the impacted employees’ immunization status was not readily available.

The Associated Press reported that Lee County schools are presently operating under a mask mandate, which Wasson said will continue in place as “we try to make the best decisions for the safety of all children, employees, and our community.” The Kentucky General Assembly, which is controlled by Republicans, had a special session last week. This is a condensed version of the information.