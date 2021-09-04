Two service members have filed a lawsuit against the federal government over military COVID vaccination requirements.

Due to recent moves involving mandated COVID-19 vaccinations for all military members, an Army staff sergeant and a Marine staff sergeant are suing different federal government entities.

Army Staff Sgt. Dan Robert, a drill sergeant at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and Marine Staff Sgt. Hollie Mulvihill, an air traffic controller at the Marine Corps Air Station in New River, North Carolina, filed a lawsuit on August 17 that was finally settled on Friday.

On August 30, both Robert and Mulvihill petitioned U.S. District Court Judge Raymond Moore for a temporary restraining order restricting immunizations for military troops who have already been exposed to COVID-19, as well as other legal steps relating to the vaccine.

On Wednesday, Moore refused Robert and Mulvihill’s motion, stating that the attorneys representing both sergeants had failed to provide a legal basis for their assertions. Moore further asserted that the vaccine has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, and that millions of Americans have got it with no adverse reactions.

The filing by Roberts and Mulvihill comes as Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin revealed intentions to seek federal approval to impose the COVID-19 vaccine for all military personnel beginning September 15.

On August 24, Austin also issued a memorandum directing the secretaries of each military department [Army, Navy, and Air Force] to “immediately initiate full vaccination of all active duty, reserve, or Guard status members,” according to the memo.

Exceptions to mandates are also acknowledged in the document.

“Any documented contraindications and any administrative or other exemptions established in Military Department policy will apply to mandatory vaccination of Service members,” Austin stated.

According to court documents, no trial date has been set for Robert and Mulvihill’s complaint.

On Friday, Dale Saran, an attorney for one of the sergeants, told the Military Times that the Defense Department might not be following its own standards.

According to lawsuit records, “Army Regulation 40-562 presumptively exempts from any vaccine requirement any service member who the military knows has had a recorded past infection.”

Saran also referred to a memo obtained by Military Times on June 13 from the Army Medical Command. Authorized medical exemptions are listed in the paper, including “proof of immunity based on serologic tests.” This is a condensed version of the information.