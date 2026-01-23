Two School Buses Crash as UK Braces for Storm Goretti

Two school buses have been involved in separate crashes on icy roads in the UK, as a deep freeze continues to grip the nation ahead of the arrival of Storm Goretti. The Met Office issued weather warnings, forecasting snow, ice, and hazardous conditions throughout the week.

Weather Warnings and Storm Goretti’s Impact

The first incident occurred in Berkshire, where emergency services were called to the A3290 exit slip road in Earley, Wokingham, after a Reading bus and a school coach collided. Nine children, the coach driver, and eight adults from the bus suffered minor injuries. Two patients, including a school child, were taken to Royal Berkshire Hospital for further care. South Central Ambulance Service noted that the road conditions were “very icy” at the scene.

In a separate incident, Kent Police responded to a school bus that had slid off the road and ended up in a ditch in Chilmington Green, Ashford. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but Kent Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the bus had “slipped” due to black ice.

Despite slightly warmer temperatures and sunny spells forecast for Wednesday, icy conditions remain a significant concern. Meteorologist Alex Burkill warned of “slippery conditions” across much of the country, urging residents to be cautious when venturing outdoors. Sleet and snow showers are expected in northern Scotland, while rain will spread across Northern Ireland, south-west Wales, and south-west England later in the day. The forecast also calls for freezing fog in the north and east overnight.

Storm Goretti, named by Meteo France, is expected to hit the UK on Thursday, bringing wet, windy, and wintry weather. The storm is likely to bring heavy snow to parts of Wales, the Midlands, and possibly southern regions, with a potential for significant snow accumulation. Met Office chief forecaster Neil Armstrong warned that the storm could cause widespread disruption, including train and flight cancellations, power cuts, and mobile signal failures.

In preparation for the storm, a yellow snow warning has been issued for large parts of England and Wales, from 6 pm on Thursday to midday Friday. This could lead to difficult travel conditions, with up to 30cm of snow possible in some areas. The Met Office has also issued an amber snow warning for Thursday evening into Friday, covering Wales, the Midlands, and South Yorkshire.

Meanwhile, an amber wind warning has been issued for parts of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly on Thursday, with gusts of up to 80-90mph expected in exposed areas. The severe weather is also expected to affect road travel, and the AA has urged drivers to take extreme care when traveling. With Storm Goretti’s powerful winds and snow, some regions may experience severe disruption, particularly in rural communities.

Hundreds of schools have been forced to close this week due to the ongoing cold and icy conditions. Data from Virgin Media O2 indicated a significant increase in broadband usage, suggesting that more people are staying at home to avoid hazardous travel. As Storm Goretti continues to develop, authorities are urging people to consider delaying their journeys or working from home if possible.