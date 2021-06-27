Two Saudi activists for women’s rights have been released from prison.

Human rights groups say two Saudi women’s rights activists have been released from prison three years after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched a broad crackdown on female activists.

All of the women’s rights activists detained in the 2018 sweep appear to have been released, however the status of one lady remains unknown.

The two women, Samar Badawi and Nassima al-Sada, were released late Saturday or early Sunday, according to the London-based ALQST rights group, which focuses on Saudi Arabia. Their release was also confirmed by Human Rights Watch.

The women were each given a five-year sentence, two of which were suspended.

They had been outspoken opponents of Saudi Arabia’s male guardianship regulations, which granted spouses, dads, and even a woman’s own kid power over her ability to get a passport and travel. They had also fought for women’s right to drive. Both limitations have been lifted since then.

As part of their conditional release, the two women are prohibited from traveling overseas for the next five years, according to human rights organizations.

The two women, like other Saudi women’s rights advocates recently released from prison, are likely to face restrictions on speaking to the media and publishing online about their case, according to rights groups.

The majority of the women seized as part of the crown prince’s campaign were apprehended in May 2018, however Ms Badawi and Ms al-Sada were apprehended a few weeks later in July of same year.

During interrogations, over a dozen of the women told Saudi judges they were caned on their backs and thighs, electrocuted, and waterboarded by masked men.

Some ladies claim they were grabbed and touched aggressively, and that they were threatened with rape and death. In prison, one of the ladies attempted suicide.

The Saudi government has not commented on the women’s specific situations or made their charges public.

What Ms Badawi and Ms al-Sada were found guilty of is unknown.

Several persons familiar with Ms al-case Sada’s said she was accused and found in violation of a cybercrime legislation. (This is a brief piece.)