Two restaurants in Liverpool have been shortlisted for national restaurant awards.

The annual awards are held in Manchester in August and are open to any restaurant that serves Asian cuisine.

The Asian Restaurant Awards include all Asian cuisines, including Chinese, Indian, Thai, and Turkish.

In 2021, Moor Hall is ranked first among the UK’s top 100 restaurants.

The Asian Catering Federation is hosting the event, and the selected contenders will now be visited in order to choose the eventual winner.

Finest takeaway, best restaurant group, and Asian chef of the year are among the categories at this year’s awards.

A number of restaurants from around the north of England have been nominated, including two popular Asian eateries in Liverpool.

Tiger Rock Hawker restaurants in Liverpool have been nominated for Asian restaurant of the year.

Tiger Rock Hawker is an East Asian restaurant that specializes in small plates and serves foods from Thailand, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam. The eateries are located on Smithdown Road and North John Street in the city center.

Liverpool’s Holdi restaurant has been nominated as a finalist in the Regional awards category.

The renowned restaurant, which is located in Woolton Village, provides a genuine Indian dining experience.

Holdi has won numerous honors over the years, including the Liverpool Lifestyle Awards’ best Asian food and best takeaway.

More than 100,000 online votes were cast to choose the finalists in each category, and now the ACF judges will have to decide the overall winner.

The winners of this year’s awards will be announced at a ceremony at the Mercure Piccadilly in Manchester on August 31.

“The pandemic has been catastrophic for many hospitality firms and their workers,” ACF chairman Yawar Khan said of the significance of this year’s awards.

“In the face of such suffering, these awards will recognize the sector’s tenacity, inventiveness, and generosity.”

