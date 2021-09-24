Two procedure changes already used in the 2020 election are recommended in the Arizona Election Review Draft.

The draft says that the election process had numerous flaws, recommends changes to state law, and claims that the final vote tally is still unreliable.

According to a copy of the draft supplied to the Associated Press by the Maricopa County Attorney’s office, the audit team suggested that the state have paper ballot backups and that voting equipment not be connected to the internet.

Both of these methods, according to the Associated Press, are already in effect in Arizona; state ballots are paper, and voting machines are only used to tabulate votes and are not connected to the internet.

The study is “littered with inaccuracies & erroneous findings regarding how Maricopa County executed the 2020 General Election,” according to Maricopa County authorities on Twitter.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The final report, the outcome of a months-long politicized review funded in part by taxpayers, was set to be issued Friday afternoon. The draft document, which began circulating Thursday night, shows the results of the review’s chaotic hand count of all 2.1 million ballots in Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix. In comparison to the official results, the draft paper indicated a net increase of 360 votes for Biden.

Whatever the final count is in the report, it has no influence on Maricopa County or Arizona’s official, certified reporting. Biden also won both of the earlier election reviews, which were done by impartial professionals in accordance with industry standards.

Nonetheless, for many detractors, the draft’s tally highlighted the exercise’s deadly futility, which has fueled voter distrust about elections and prompted copycat audits around the country.

Ben Ginsberg, a famous Republican election attorney, said, “This was an audit in which they really cooked the procedures.” “This was Donald Trump’s finest opportunity to show that the election was rigged and fraudulent, and they failed.”

The county government in Maricopa is run by a Republican-majority board, which has called the study a sham.

“This suggests the tabulation technology counted the ballots as intended, and the results represent the will of the voters,” says the report. This is a condensed version of the information.