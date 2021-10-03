Two pounds of nails have been removed from a man’s stomach, as well as screws.

Doctors in Lithuania extracted more than 2 pounds of metal from a man’s stomach.

The man, who was not identified for patient confidentiality concerns, began ingesting nails, screws, nuts, and knives during the last month after quitting drinking, according to the BBC.

Last week, the man was admitted to a hospital in Klaipeda, a Baltic port city, with acute abdominal pain.

At Klaipeda University Hospital, he underwent a three-hour emergency operation. According to Lithuania’s LRT national TV, some of the things taken from his stomach were 10 centimeters (4 inches) long.

The hospital shared images of the metal objects removed from the man’s body during surgery with the local media.

Sarunas Dailidenas, the surgeon who performed the surgery, described it as a “one-of-a-kind instance.”

“All foreign bodies, even the smallest ones, in the patient’s stomach were removed during the three-hour procedure with X-ray control,” Dailidenas added.

“We’ve never seen anything like it,” Algirdas Slepavicius, head surgeon at Klaipeda Hospital, told local media.

The particles had “damaged the front wall of the stomach, putting human life in jeopardy,” according to the study.

Foreign things are becoming increasingly common in patients, according to Dailidenas. “However, the sum is one-of-a-kind. We were particularly concerned that the nails and screws had caused internal harm to the man.”

After the operation, the individual is believed to be in stable condition and is being checked at KUH. He was also given psychological assistance.

Foreign bodies in the gastrointestinal tract are not uncommon, according to doctors. Sewing needles, coins, spoons, and forks are among the most common things discovered in patients’ stomachs.