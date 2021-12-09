Two pit bulls maul the owner’s mother to death before being euthanized.

A 61-year-old mother was mauled to death by her daughter’s dogs in Franklin County, Missouri, earlier this week.

According to The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Leann Gratzer was attacked by two male pit bulls and one female mixed breed dog outside her daughter’s home in the 2400 block of Highway TT, east of St. Clair, Missouri, on Monday afternoon.

According to the sheriff, no one saw the fatal attack.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they saw Gratzer laying in the front yard of the house. At the scene, she was pronounced deceased.

The canines, which belonged to Gratzer’s daughter and her roommate, were in a yard with an underground electric fence, according to authorities. They were handed over to the sheriff’s department later on.

Following Gratzer’s death, the three animals were euthanized by a local veterinarian on Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

“The owners were on the same page,” Pelton explained.

The incident was described as a “sad circumstance” by the sheriff, who noted that Gratzer had “been around the dogs countless times.” It was unknown why the dogs attacked Pelton, according to Pelton.

Pelton also claimed that Gratzer had never had a problem with them previously and that he couldn’t find any previous reports to county officials alleging that the dogs were aggressive.

Authorities are awaiting the findings of the final autopsy and toxicology tests, which could take weeks.

According to Pelton, deputies will submit their report on the incident to the county prosecutor, who will make a decision on whether the owners will face prosecution.

In a similar case, an 8-day-old boy was killed by a pit bull in North Carolina last month after his family adopted the dog. On Nov. 10, the incident occurred inside a residence in Kenly, southeast of Raleigh.

The dog was taken by Johnston County Animal Control and euthanized after being held for 72 hours.

Counseling was offered to first responders engaged in the tragedy, including members of the fire department, emergency medical staff, and 911 dispatchers.