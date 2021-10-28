Two Pit Bulls critically injured a 73-year-old Texas man; the owner claims the dogs went missing.

After being savagely attacked by two pit dogs, a 73-year-old Texas man was seriously injured.

He was attacked while washing a yard in front of a house in El Paso.

“I was present when he was assaulted. He’s been cleaning this lady’s yard once a month for at least ten years “According to KFOX, Veronica Coy, a local resident,

“These dogs appeared out of nowhere… they rushed right to him and started attacking him, full-throttle,” Coy told KVIA.

The elderly victim was bitten on the face, neck, and arms many times. Other puncture wounds were also visible on his body.

“There was no face while I was telling him that help was coming; I couldn’t even recognize his face,” Coy told the site. “This man was motionless, his body on the ground, unable to speak or call for help.” According to first responders, the person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and significant trauma. The man’s condition has improved.

The two pit bulls that were involved in the incident, a male and a female, had earlier gone missing from the backyard of a residence three blocks away.

According to KFOX, Coy confirmed that the owner arrived at the site after the attack and stated he had been looking for the dogs for about 20 minutes. The owner was successful in removing the dogs from the victim. He waited for El Paso police and Animal Services to arrive at the site.

The two dogs were taken into custody by Animal Services. The incident is still being investigated by cops.

