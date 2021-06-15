Two persons have been arrested in connection with a suspicious parcel found in a park in Edinburgh.

A man and a woman have been detained in connection with a suspicious parcel discovered in a park in Edinburgh’s city center.

On Thursday, January 11th, 2018, Police Scotland was dispatched to a report of a suspicious object at a shelter in Princes Street Gardens.

Investigators discovered that it had the potential to endanger persons and property in the area.

A 35-year-old male and a 32-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the package, according to Police Scotland.

The activity on Granton Road and on King George IV Bridge had been organized ahead of time and was based on intelligence.

“Since the discovery of the item, officers from Police Scotland’s Counter Terrorism Unit have carried out extensive investigation, including with European partners and law enforcement agencies,” said Detective Chief Superintendent Stuart Houston, Head of Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism.

According to police, there is no danger to the general public.

“Inquiries by Police Scotland are ongoing, and I want to reassure the public that the activity on Granton Road and on King George IV Bridge was pre-planned and intelligence-led,” said Chief Superintendent Sean Scott, Police Scotland’s Divisional Commander for Edinburgh.

“There will be more police presence, but there is no more risk to the community.”