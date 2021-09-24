Two people were killed in an Alabama Taco Bell shooting.

On Thursday night, two people were reportedly shot and killed at a Taco Bell in Alabama.

Violence ensued after an altercation, according to local media, and the suspect allegedly shot and killed two victims in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant on US Highway 431 and Gunter Street in Guntersville.

The lead suspect, a male, is presently in custody at Marshall Medical Center North, where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to Police Chief Jim Peterson.

This website has called the Guntersville Police Department and has been informed that an investigation is currently underway.

The Advertiser-Gleam reports that a “strong police presence” is still present at the location of the incident.

“Details are unclear at this time,” the social media article says. A number of other agencies have arrived on the site to aid the Guntersville police. If at all possible, stay away from the area.”

The motive for the shooting has yet to be determined by police.

According to The Sand Mountain Reporter, Guntersville Police Chief Peterson stated that preliminary enquiries indicated that neither the perpetrator nor the two victims had any ties to the area.

At the time of writing, neither the suspect nor the victims’ identities had been revealed.

Violence occurs at fast food establishments on a regular basis.

In September 2021, a victim was allegedly stabbed numerous times by an unknown person at a McDonald’s in Chicago.

The man was stabbed multiple times in the arm, hip, and chest, according to police.

A Chipotle client in Philadelphia was also said to have grabbed a revolver from her purse to demand food after being told she would have to buy her meal online in September.

A clip from inside the restaurant’s CCTV footage purportedly shows the suspect brandishing her pistol and saying, “someone better give me my food,” before accepting her order and fleeing the scene.