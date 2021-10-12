Two people were killed and two houses were damaged in a small plane crash in a California neighborhood.

A small plane crashed in a California neighborhood, killing two people, one a doctor, and leaving a trail of destruction. At least two others were brought to the hospital with injuries after being found on the ground.

The jet was on its way from Yuma, Arizona, to San Diego’s Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport when it crashed about 12.15 p.m. Monday.

When the jet nosedived into the ground, it was on its way to land at the airport.

According to municipal officials, the twin-engine Cessna C340 aircraft owned by Dr. Sugata Das, an Arizona cardiologist, dropped from the sky in an arc and smashed into a UPS delivery truck, a fire hydrant, and two homes in Santee, a 50,000-person suburb. At the site, a UPS employee died. According to KOIN, Das, who may have been the plane’s pilot, died in the crash.

According to the investigation, an air traffic controller informed the pilot that the plane was flying too low when it was half a mile from the runway.

According to audio recorded by KSWB-TV, the controller shouted to the pilot, “Low altitude alert, rise immediately, climb the airplane.” The pilot was then instructed to rise to 5,000 feet by the controller, but the plane remained at 1,500 feet. “You look to be dropping again, sir,” the controller warned once again. Santee Fire Chief John Garlow said two individuals, thought to be from a residence struck by the crash, had burn injuries. The number of individuals on board the jet is unknown, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

People near the collision site reported that their homes shook as a result of the incident. Neighbors were able to save a couple in their 70s who were trapped in one of the burning houses. Michael Keeley, 43, assisted a woman in escaping a blazing house via an open window, while other neighbors assisted in the rescue of her husband. The woman’s forearm had been burned.

Several cars and structures were set on fire as a result of the collision. Since then, the fire has been put out.

“We are devastated by our employee’s death and send our heartfelt sympathies to his family and friends.” In a statement to USA Today, UPS spokesperson Steve Nagata said, “We also express our condolences to the other persons who were engaged in this incident, as well as their families and friends.”

A cardiologist connected with Yuma Regional Medical Center was one among the fatalities, the hospital said Monday.

"We are heartbroken.