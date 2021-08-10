Two people were killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Brooklyn.

In a pair of shootings near a party in New York, two individuals were murdered and three more were injured.

Approximately 12:30 a.m. WABC-TV reported that on Sunday, police responded to many calls regarding shootings near a party on Wortman Avenue in East New York. Officers arrived at the party to find one individual wounded and three others shot inside a silver Infiniti automobile parked on the junction of Georgia and Wortman avenues. It’s unclear whether the fifth victim was shot inside the gathering or outdoors.

At a press briefing, Brooklyn North Borough Commander Assistant Chief Judith Harrison stated the celebration drew 100 to 150 people. According to CNN, a verbal altercation erupted at one point, and “an unknown male” armed with a pistol began shooting.

The face, chest, and arms of Novada Bailey, 36, were all shot. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead. The second victim, Nicholas Palmer, 36, died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head.

A 51-year-old guy was critically injured after being shot in the right forearm, upper back, and chest. According to CNN, he was carried to Brookdale Hospital alongside a 32-year-old victim who had gunshot wounds to his neck and chest.

“When they heard the gunshots, everyone were racing to get out,” a witness told WABC. The Infiniti also crashed during the shooting, according to the witness.

A 37-year-old male was shot in the right shoulder and drove himself to Montefiore Hospital in New Rochelle, where he is in stable condition.

There have been no arrests yet, but an investigation into the incident has been initiated. It’s unclear whether all of the victims were singled out.

Witnesses are being urged to come forward to assist police in their investigation. At the press conference, Deputy Chief John Chell said, “We know there are some films out there, and we know individuals saw what happened.”

Anyone with information about the shooting tied to the party should contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (Spanish) (74782).