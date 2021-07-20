Two people were injured in a significant road accident involving a motorcycle and a car.

At 4.45 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency services went to the scene of a motorcycle-car collision on Marine Drive in Southport.

Two people are understood to have been hurt in the crash near Southport sailing club, according to Merseyside Police, although the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Merseyside Fire & Rescue, the North West Ambulance Service, and the North West Air Ambulance all attended to the event alongside police.

“Crews were called to a road traffic incident on Marine Drive this evening involving a motorcycle and a car,” a Merseyside Fire and Rescue spokesperson said.

“Crews were dispatched at 4.54 p.m. and arrived at 4.58 p.m. There are two fire engines and a search and rescue crew on the scene.

“At the incident, crews administered first aid, and no one was trapped in any car.

“The North West Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance have arrived and are assessing two casualties.”

While emergency personnel dealt with the incident, road closures were in effect, and vehicles were warned to avoid the area.