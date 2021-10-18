Two people have been summoned by a GOP-led panel as part of an investigation into a meeting involving Kristi Noem’s daughter.

South Dakota lawmakers have summoned two state employees who saw a meeting involving Governor Kristi Noem’s daughter, Kassidy Peters, and other employees overseeing Peters’ application for a real estate appraiser’s license.

The Government Operations and Audit Committee of the Republican-controlled Legislature has invited Secretary of Labor and Regulation Marcia Hultman and former director of the appraiser program Sherry Bren to a hearing next week. The panel’s questions to the two officials are unknown, but lawmakers appear to want more information from the Republican governor.

“Secretary Hultman is prepared to speak about how the Appraiser Certification Program in South Dakota has improved,” said Dawn Dovre, a spokeswoman for the Department of Labor and Regulation.

Bren and Hultman played pivotal roles in the episode that has ethical experts concerned. They went to the governor’s office meeting in July 2020, only days after Bren’s department decided to refuse Peters certification as a residential appraiser. Four months after the encounter, Peters earned her license. Hultman allegedly persuaded Bren to retire just days after she received it. Bren departed her employment this year after the state agreed to pay her $200,000 in exchange for her dropping an age discrimination complaint.

Noem has denied concerns about the incident, claiming that she never asked for preferential treatment for her daughter and that her actions were motivated by a desire to “cut the red tape” in order to address a scarcity of state-certified appraisers. She’s also claimed that the Associated Press’ initial article on the meeting was a political hit.

The committee’s Republican members said they would begin by asking why there was a scarcity of appraisers under Bren’s leadership.

Republicans admitted, however, that the committee may focus on whether Noem interacted inappropriately with the agency while her daughter was applying for a license.

“Anything is fair game, especially when there is public testimony,” said vice head of the committee, state Representative Randy Gross. “The meeting does not have a script.” Linda Duba, a Democratic state legislator, said she wanted to focus on why the governor brought her daughter to the meeting. She intended to persuade the committee to devote more time to the subject.

