Two people have been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the murder of their father, who was punched and stamped on.

For the murder of their father, who was punched and stamped on, two persons have been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Two inebriated teenagers who punched and stamped on the head of a father as he walked home from a night out with his girlfriend in 2006 have been sentenced to life in prison for his murder 15 years later.

Paul Machin, then 46 years old, was attacked in Peterborough by Shane Wright, then 17 years old, and Kieron Hennessy, then 18 years old, on September 6, 2006.

According to prosecutor John Price QC, Mr Machin was insulted by a member of the defendants’ group, and when he responded, the pair attacked him.

A major drug ring was busted after distributing cocaine and cannabis to minors.

According to the barrister, Mr Machin never regained consciousness and died of a respiratory infection 13 years later, on August 6, 2019, at the age of 58, in a Liverpool care facility.

Wright, now 32, and Hennessy, 33, had previously been found guilty of Mr Machin’s murder and were sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of nine years on Wednesday.

During the sentencing, the court, the Honourable Mr Justice Murray, said, “It was totally unnecessary brutality.”

In 2007, Mr Machin was found guilty of causing serious bodily harm to the two defendants.

Both were given indefinite prison sentences, with a minimum of 42 months in each case.

Wright was also found guilty of stealing from and abusing Mr Machin’s business partner Jane Powell.

Mr Machin and Miss Powell were heading home following a night out when Wright and Hennessy, together with another woman and a male, arrived from the opposite direction down Cherry Orton Road, according to Mr Price.

Mr Price added, “The members of the two groups didn’t know each other.”

“Both Mr Wright and Mr Hennessy were drunk.”

As the parties passed each other, the defendants’ group and Mr Machin exchanged intimidating words.

“The talk was started by a member of the defendants’ group.”

Things got out of hand, he alleged, and Wright and Hennessy stomped and stamped on Mr Machin’s head while he lay “defensibly on the ground.”

Mr Machin’s phone and tobacco were taken, according to Wright, after he searched through his pockets.

Mr Price added, “He never regained consciousness.”

“He was in a “permanent vegetative state” for nearly 13 years before succumbing to a respiratory infection.”

Mr Machin’s daughter responds, “Summary concludes.”